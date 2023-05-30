Kilkenny and Carlow experiencing a shortage of foster carers
That's according to Assessment Team Leader Kaye Fennessy for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary Tusla.
A shortage of foster carers in Kilkenny, Carlow and south Tipperary is stretching resources.
Currently there a 211 carers looking after approximately 320 children across the three areas.
Kaye says they are looking for different types of foster carers:
“We’re looking for people from a wide variety of diverse backgrounds. Our children are unique and different, so therefore we need a unique and kind of diverse group of carers to help respond and meet their needs. There isn’t one particular profile. We have lots of carers who maybe are co-habiting or living on their own, and single carers. We have families who have children and we have families who don’t.”