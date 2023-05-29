Kilkenny and Carlow invited to attend the online launch of the Get Rare Aware campaign today

People across Kilkenny and Carlow are being invited to attend the online launch of the Get Rare Aware Campaign today.

This new campaign from Rare Diseases Ireland, will call on politicians and public representatives to urgently address the problems in Ireland’s health service which are negatively impacting on those living with a rare disease.

Over 56,000 people are currently living with a rare disease in Regional Health Area C- which covers counties Kilkenny and Carlow.

The free online launch and information event is taking place today at 12pm and is open to the public.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.