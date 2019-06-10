Kilkenny and Carlow on Opposite Ends of Scale After Litter League Results

Monday 10th June

Irish Business Against Litter have published results of their 2019 survey and it is not looking positive for Carlow.

Kilkenny is back on top of the litter league but Carlow is closer to the bottom.

Irish Business Against litter has published the results of its first survey for 2019 and the Marble City is back in the number one spot after finishing 9th last year.

Carlow on the other hand is placed 33rd out of the 40 towns and cities surveyed and is deemed moderately littered.