Ireland joint manager Michael Kavanagh of Kilkenny has announced his squad for this weekend’s International Rules Test away to Scotland.

The panel features a strong Leinster presence, with Carlow trio Kevin McDonald, James Doyle, and Marty Kavanagh all included, along with Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, who is set to feature between the posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limerick’s Dan Morrissey will captain the side for Saturday’s clash, which combines elements of hurling and shinty in the traditional cross-code contest between Ireland and Scotland.

The full Ireland squad is as follows:

Dan Morrissey (Limerick, captain), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Ger Walsh (Antrim), Shane O’Brien (Limerick), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary), Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary), Alan Tynan (Tipperary), Podge Delaney (Laois), Cha Dwyer (Laois), Ben Conroy (Laois), James Doyle (Carlow), Marty Kavanagh (Carlow), Andrew Kavanagh (Wicklow), David Dooley (Laois), Donal Hughes (Down), Kevin McDonald (Carlow), Nicky Potterton (Meath), and Mark Cunningham (Westmeath).