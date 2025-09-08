The average size of primary school classes has hit its lowest level in more than 25 years.

Department of Education figures show the average class size is now 22.2 pupils, down from 22.5 in the last school year as a result of almost 8,000 fewer children in first level education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish Independent‘s outline shows Kildare schools have the largest pupil average classes at 23.8, while Longford has the smallest at 20.5.

Kilkenny’s average is 22.8 young people with 22.5 in Carlow with the latter having a lower percentage in terms of those being taught in oversized classrooms at 6.4% compared to 8.8%.