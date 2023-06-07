Kilkenny and Carlow water service workers will not go on strike today

Water services workers in Carlow and KIlkenny county councils will not be going on strike today.

They had been planning two-days of industrial action in a row over pay and conditions with the local authorities.

However, it was called off over the weekend when Minister Darragh O’Brien agreed to their demands and confirmed to SIPTU that staff would keep their current pay and conditions, regardless of whether or not they moved to Uisce Éireann.

It’ll be a relief to locals who were facing into the prospect of further outages or boil water notices.