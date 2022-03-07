Kilkenny and Carlow welcome families from Ukraine as another attempt gets underway to allow safe evacuation of thousands trying to flee

Another attempt to setup humanitarian corridors in Ukraine is underway this morning.

It’s reported Russia is to hold a temporary ceasefire – allowing the evacuation of thousands of civilians

It may mean people can leave in safety from the cities including Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy where young Carlow student Rachael Diyaolu has been stranded since the Russian invasion began.

It’s understood the decision was made following a request from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Efforts to do something similar failed in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile people have started to arrive to Kilkenny and Carlow from Ukraine in recent days.

At least 12 Ukrainians have come to Kilkenny over the weekend with others arriving in Carlow.

Support continues to grow locally with vast amounts of humanitarian aid being collected and packed for transport.

While local buildings, including Kilkenny Castle and County Hall in Kilkenny have been lit up in blue and yellow in a show of solidarity.