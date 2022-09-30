Kilkenny Animated runs across this weekend with a packed programme including a sneak peek of Cartoon Saloon’s latest feature

Kilkenny Animated kicks off today (Friday) and already many of the events have sold out.

The festival runs until Sunday and there’s a full programme for all ages and interests.

Including exhibitions, workshops, discussions, sketching sessions, music and more.

There’s also a sneak peek behind the scenes of Cartoon Saloon’s newest feature My Father’s Dragon in association with Netflix, including a Q&A.

Hear the Kilkenny-based studio’s Nora Twomey on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: