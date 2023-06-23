Kilkenny artist Richard Mosse says winning the European Commission’s START Grand Prize is important recognition

The Kilkenny artist who won a prestigious competition says it’s recognition not just for his work but also his collaborators.

Richard Mosse is a son of Susan & Nick Mosse of the globally recognised pottery business in Bennettsbridge and has previously represented Ireland at the Venice Biennale with work based on his documentation of civil war and armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He’s also spent time focusing on the wave of refugees fleeing to Europe.

His latest offering, art film Broken Spectre, features the deforestation of the Amazon basin and it’s this which saw him win a European Commission’s START Grand Prize.

He’s been telling our Sue Nunn all about it on The Way It Is: