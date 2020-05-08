Kilkenny Arts Festival cancelled this August

The Kilkenny Arts Festival has gone the way of the Ploughing and fallen by the wayside for this year.

Arts Festival Organisers have this afternoon conceeded that they can’t go ahead.

A statement says that they had to put safety first. after consulting the government roadmap for exiting from the pandemic restrictions.

This year’s Festival was due to be held from the 6th to the 16th of August with the last phase of the roadmap, when theatre are expected to reopen, not due to start until the 10th.

They say they will ”continue to work with our wonderful artists and partners in devising new ways to bring the arts into all our lives in these challenging times, we are particularly looking forward to the future when we can all be together again, in summertime in the Marble City”.