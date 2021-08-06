Kilkenny Arts Festival full steam ahead after last night’s outdoor opera cancelled

Organisers say they expect outdoor events at the Kilkenny Arts Festival to go ahead as planned this weekend.

The 16-day programme kicked-off yesterday but fell foul of the weather with last night’s open-air opera Electra cancelled due to the risk of thunder and lightning.

Marketing Manager Pat Carey told KCLR News however that none of their other events, including the rest of the Elektra performances, are at risk at the moment, saying “We have shows running all the way up until Saturday, there’s another four shows happening as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival, at the moment it’s looking as though we should be okay for the rest of the performances, realistically speaking I think in Ireland everybody is aware that weather can have an impact on outdoor performances and I think a lot of people come to these performances prepared for that”.

He adds “We don’t anticipate that there will be any other issues throughout the rest of the week however we do have the Child of Prague out in hope that that would be the case”.

