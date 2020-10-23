KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny based animation studio produce Greenpeace video

The short film calls on companies & governments to protect forests

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 23/10/2020

Hot on the heels of the premiere of Wolfwalkers & Kilkenny based animation studio Cartoon Saloon has some new work out.

They’ve produced a short film for Greenpeace to highlight its stance that Industrial meat production is a monster that’s destroying the rainforest.

Aim of the two minute video is to call on companies and governments to protect our forests.

Watch it here:

