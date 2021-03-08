Kilkenny based animation studio win at Hollywood Critics Association awards

They may have missed out on a Golden Globe recently, but Cartoon Saloon returned to their winning ways over the weekend.

The team, largely based at their Kilkenny headquarters, saw their latest full production WolfWalkers named Best Animation Feature by the Hollywood Critics Association.

While the piece, a co-production with Melusine Productions in Luxembourg, is set in our city & features local folklore, has also topped the shortlists for the Annie Animation Awards in the US with ten nominations.

These are for: