Kilkenny based author makes the short list for prestigious short story competition

Kilkenny-based writer has made the shortlist for a major short story competition.

Antionette McCarthy’s work ‘Fishing for Pike’ is one of ten to make the final cut for this year’s RTÉ Short Story Competition in honour of Francis MacManus out of more than 1,700 entries.

All ten will be recorded and podcasted with the winner and prizes for two others will be announced on the 21st of October.