Kilkenny brother and sister honoured as Young People of the Year

A brother and sister from South Kilkenny have been named Ireland’s Young People of the Year.

Harry and Molly Flynn from Ferrybank were honoured in Dublin at the national ceremony last night for saving their younger sister Isabelles life.

The 6 year old suffers from apnoea and can stop breathing at any time – 13 year old Harry and 9 year old Molly have brought her back to life on a number of occasions.



Speaking to KCLR News, 13-year-old Harry says he’s brought her back to life himself many times while 9-year-old Molly says she was over the moon to get the award and she’s urging more people to learn CPR.

Their mother, Maria has been campaigning for the last number of months to make it mandatory for all teachers to learn CPR.