Kilkenny, Carlow and other South East counties performing well according to a new report

A new report says the economy in the South East is performing strongly despite the uncertainty over Brexit.

The Ireland South East Development Office says the region has grown steadily over the last seven years across all key economic indicators.

There’s been a reduction in the numbers out of work with almost 6 thousand new jobs created in the past year alone.

Director of the South East Development Office Alan Quirke says a number of those roles are Carlow and Kilkenny based with companies like MSD, Glanbia, Immedis and Carne Financial announcing new jobs in the past 12 months.