Kilkenny & Carlow biodiversity projects get a boost with €3,000,000 funding being set aside by Minister Malcolm Noonan

Supports to help our local authorities tackle the biodiversity crisis has been doubled.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan says €3,000,000 is being set aside for local biodiversity projects in 2023.

The scheme is open now for applications.

Minister Noonan says he hopes to see more projects across Carlow and Kilkenny funded this year:

“Last year we funded projects such as the wonderful Kilkenny barn owl program, the Biodiversity and Pollenate Awareness Program and in Carlow, Biodiversity Awareness and Biodiversity Enhancement in Carlow graveyards, so I’m looking forward to seeing the applications come in,” said the Minster.