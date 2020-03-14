Kilkenny & Carlow driving tests suspended until 29 March

All driving tests booked up to 29 March, including those in Kilkenny and Carlow, are suspended until 29 March.

Existing tests are cancelled, set to be rescheduled at no charge, while new tests won’t be booked until at least 30 March.

The last test on Friday (yesterday) will be the last test until the end of the month, with the situation under review, as per a statement from the RSA.

“Following the Government decision to introduce measures to delay the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) the Road Safety Authority (RSA) sought and has received advice from the public health authorities who are managing this public health crisis.”

“Based on that advice we are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday 13 March 2020.”

“The suspension of driving tests will run until 29 March 2019 and this will be kept under review.”

“We understand that this will cause inconvenience to our customers, but it is the correct measure to take given the public health advice concerning social distancing and given the personal nature of the driver testing service. RSA driver testers are in are close proximity to members of the public, in a confined space, for up to 40 minutes on each driving test.”

“Those who have a driving test scheduled during this period will have the test rescheduled free of charge and we will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days. Updates around the re-starting of driving tests will be published on rsa.ie and RSA social media.”

“For those who wish to make a normal application for a driving test please be advised we are continuing to receive and process applications as usual. However, appointments will not be scheduled in such cases until the driver testing service resumes.”

“Where there are exceptional circumstances eg. emergency and essential service drivers, needing a driving test, we will make all reasonable efforts to accommodate these customers.”