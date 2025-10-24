Kilkenny and Carlow ETB Commis Chef apprentice Joanne Leahy of Lenehans Bar in Kilkenny, was the proud winner of the Hospitality, Food and Agriculture Award at the National Apprentice of the Year Awards on Tuesday night.

Speaking on Joanne’s success, Chief Executive Dr. Lindsay Malone said: “On behalf of KCETB, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Joanne Leahy on her outstanding achievement in winning the Hospitality, Food and Agriculture Award. Joanne’s dedication, skill, and passion for her craft exemplify the very best of our apprenticeship programmes. Her success is a testament to the transformative power of further education and training and the bright future that awaits our talented learners. We are immensely proud of her.”

Held at The Mansion House in Dublin the awards, now in its fourth year, showcased the 30,000 strong community of apprentices who, every day, walk the walk of leadership, teamwork, creativity & problem-solving in their work and learning.

With over 300 outstanding apprentices nominated for an award this year, Joanne was one of 12 category award winners on the night.

Reacting to her win, Joanne Leahy, apprentice of Lenehans Bar in Kilkenny said: “Being named a Hospitality, Food and Agriculture Award winner fills me with gratitude. I want to acknowledge my colleagues at Lenehans Bar for their support and mentorship. It’s an honour to bring this recognition to Kilkenny and I hope my story encourages others to follow their passion through apprenticeship”.