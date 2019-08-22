Kilkenny-Carlow Garda division joins forces with Waterford

It’s been confirmed that the Kilkenny-Carlow Garda Division is joining forces with Waterford.

The Garda Commissioner announced a major overhaul of the organisation this morning.

Starting from next Monday there will be just four Garda regions and instead of the South East, our local division will be part of an extended Eastern region.

The existing Kilkenny-Carlow division is being merged with Waterford under the plans, though it’s not yet clear where the Headquarters of that new division will be located.

That change is expected to be rolled out on a phased basis with others over the course of the next year or so with more front-line Gardaí being promised by the end of 2021.

The Policing Authority says it represents the most significant structural change since the inception of the Garda Síochána, while the Garda Inspectorate says it’ll lead a more responsive and consistent approach to policing.