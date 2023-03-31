Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth Awards launched

The third Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth Awards have been launched.

They are looking for nominations in four catagories; Individual Award, Group Award, Community Safety Award and a Special Achievement Award.

There is also a District Award presented for each of the three local Districts of Thomastown, Kilkenny and Carlow.

The winners from each category will come together at an awards ceremony in May and then go on to the national Awards competition.

Inspector Conor Nolan says “The Youth Awards are targeting young people between 13 and 21 who, I suppose, have contributed a lot to our communities and they are an important part of our communities and it’s an important chance to recognise the efforts and endeavours they’ve undertaken to support all of us”.

He adds “Our tagline I suppose is ‘ordinary young people doing extraordinary things’ and I think it’s just about the perseverance, the efforts of young people and giving a chance to recognise that and to acknowledge the efforts they are putting in”.

And Inspector Nolan notes; “We’re delighted to be back, it’s our third year, back in person after an unfortunate break, we’re very proudly supported by Netwatch here in Carlow and also Kilkenny and Carlow local authorities and they are supporting us and we’re just trying to encourage nominations from any member of the public whoever wants to, whoever recognises young people who are assisting in our community”.

