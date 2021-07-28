KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny Castle honoured under prestigious Museum Standards Programme
The selection is seen as a major accolade in the sector.
Kilkenny Castle has received an honour under the prestigious Museum Standards Programme for Ireland
The programme coordinated by the Heritage Council was established to benchmark and promote professional standards.
It takes into account things like how museums care for their collections and visitors as well as the standards of management and their education and exhibition programmes.
The selection is seen as a major accolade in the sector.