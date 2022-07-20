Kilkenny Castle hosts exhibition launch and Traveller Pride family fun day

Tuesday marked a very busy day for Kilkenny Castle.

Two ministers were on site for two separate occasions.

Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan was on hand to launch the ‘Kilkenny Networks – Merchants, Magnates & Courtiers’ exhibition on the Blue Corridor of the castle itself.

It’s now on display and can be viewed by the public.

He was joined by Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan before the latter left to launch Kilkenny Traveller Pride’s family fun day on the castle grounds.

Our Edwina Grace was there and spoke to Sue Nunn on The Way It Is, first about the exhibition …

Big Brother star Hughie Maughan was the guest of honour, among about 100 attendees at the family fun event as it rolled out on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle between 2 and 5pm.

Information stands laden with details on services available locally were set up under canvas, shielded from the sun while others depicting Traveller culture adorned the rest of the field – among them a tinsmith …

Tinsmith Tom McDonnell showcasing his skill at the Kilkenny Traveller Pride family fun day @kilkennycastle pic.twitter.com/t3QW8BXX4v — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) July 20, 2022

… an old style wagon …

And a chart outlining the Great Wall of Cant and China …

While a wealth of talent too was on display:

Some of the talent on display on the grounds of @kilkennycastle for #Kilkenny Traveller Pride family fun day pic.twitter.com/1GXr67V8d9 — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) July 20, 2022

Hear from more attendees here: