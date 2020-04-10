Kilkenny Cathaoirleach says Easter weekend is a challenge for us all with Covid-19 measures

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says the prospect of more fine weather over the Easter weekend is a challenge to us all.

The mercury is close on 20 degrees again today and although there is some cloud and rain forecast over the next few days the temperatures are expected to stay warm.

Peter Chap Cleere says we have to stick to the coronavirus restrictions even when it’s tempting to take advantage of the fine weekend.

He said “Coming into a bank holiday weekend, in normal circumstances you’d be absolutely delighted, but giving the current circumstances its a little bit more challenging for everybody”

“Its brilliant that the weather’s so good but all be it it’s going to be a challenge for everybody over the next couple of days”.