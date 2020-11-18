Kilkenny Chamber announces winners of the 2020 Business Awards today

The 2020 winners of the Kilkenny Chamber Awards will be announced here on KCLR shortly.

The annual honouring has been scaled back this year, usually 20 accolades are handed out at a gala event but, due to the pandemic, it’s been reduced to two victors this year.

The President’s Award and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are being showcased in this week’s Kilkenny People newspaper which is out today and also on KCLR Live so make sure you tune in from 10am.

Chamber CEO John Hurley’s been telling KCLR “The President’s Award is given to somebody who’s made an important and significant contribution to the business dynamic in Kilkenny and the Lifetime Achievement Award is somebody who has made an exceptional contribution over their career or lifetime, so they’re in a similar space, they acknowledge great achievement but they are slightly different as well and they will be people that are known to everybody, these selections are going to resonate with everyone”.

He adds “There’s been great resilience shown by many people and tremendous achievements as well and that’s a very positive thing and we wanted to give those people an opportunity to tell their stories and for everybody to hear those stories and hear about the wonderful things that are being done, we can do something to bring these stories now to everybody’s attention and hopefully give everybody that bit of a lift while at the same time acknowledging, because we do need to acknowledge, tremendous effort and tremendous achievement as well”.