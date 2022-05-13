Kilkenny Chamber CEO says there’s lots to consider in decision on future traffic-flow plan for city

The Kilkenny Chamber CEO says all considerations need to be guided by what we are trying to achieve when it comes to the traffic in the city centre.

A temporary one-way system for High St and Rose Inn St was introduced as an emergency covid measure but is due to expire on June 22nd.

There’s mixed feelings on whether a more permanent one-way system should come into place or if it should revert to two-way traffic.

John Hurley told KCLR Live its important to look at the bigger picture when it comes to a decision on what to do next:

“We’re talking about people moving around, we’re talking about what makes the city an attractive place for people to come to and what makes it easy to get from one part of the city to another”

Sarah Duggan, co-owner of The Little Green Grocer on High St in the city says she can’t see the traffic there or on Rose Inn St reverting to a two-way system:

“If you walk or drive along High St the one line of traffic has a huge impact. It reduces the impact of the car on the pedestrian and on the shops. The shops have more breathing space to get their wares out”