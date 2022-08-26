Kilkenny childcare provider believes Government’s new core funding for sector will help to retain staff

A local childcare provider believes the government’s new core funding for the early learning sector will help to retain staff.

Earlier this week it was revealed that almost 40% of such workers are actively seeking to leave the profession because of low pay.

Mick Kenny, who is the manager of Urlingford and Johnstown childcare centres, says it’s a step in the right direction but says is won’t help all of the providers.

Hear his conversation in full with our Domhnall Doyle on The Way It Is here: