Kilkenny choir to perform for President of Ireland and guests at special Christmas event in Áras an Uachtaráin

A local choir will be rubbing shoulders with the President and his invited guests in Áras an Uachtaráin today for the Christmas Tree lighting there.

President Michael D. Higgins will switch on the Christmas lights there this evening in the company of hundreds of families who have been invited to come along.

166 children and their carers will be at the Áras which has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the day.

Kilkenny’s Arís Choir will be performing.