Kilkenny City and Carlow Town Gardaí report exceptionally quiet Christmas week

It seems it’s been an exceptionally uneventful Christmas week for Gardaí in both Carlow Town and Kilkenny City districts.

Carlow Gardaí say they’ve had little to no call-outs over the last few days.

While Kilkenny Gardaí say they didn’t even have any arrests or trouble on St Stephen’s night which is very unusual.

However, they’re hoping they won’t have jinxed it now for New Year’s Eve tomorrow which is generally a busy night for emergency services.