Kilkenny City businesses hit by flooding following heavy rain in the county yesterday

Kilkenny City businesses are counting the cost of recent flooding with some hit for the first time in a century.

Firefighters were called to High Street yesterday afternoon where a number of premises discovered their basements underwater.

At the monthly meeting of the county council Councillor Andrew McGuinness called for a closer look at the drainage system:

“All of these shores should be pumped on a regular basis and cleaned and ready for an emergency, but there’s basements in High Street that have never flooded in 100 years, that have flooded and are a huge problem for the business owners, they’re down there trying to clear them out and that has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency. There must be a bigger problem down there if this is what’s after happening, after no floods in 100 years in some of those buildings.”