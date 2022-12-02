Kilkenny City Harriers team up with Yulefest for Medieval Mile run

Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Run is back this evening with some temporary road closures in the city as a result.

It’s organised by the Kilkenny City Harriers in association with Yulefest and there’s two different events.

You can opt out of the Chipped timed race with a specially commissioned technical race T-shirt or the free one with no timing of t-shirt but you have to register for both.

It starts at 7.30pm with the course crossing over St Francis Abbey bridge, up Irish town, and High street to finish at Kilkenny Castle.