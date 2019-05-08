A late night food favourite: Uncle Sam’s in Kilkenny City to close this weekend

A landmark Kilkenny City eaterie’s to close this weekend.

Uncle Sam’s on High Street’s been a popular point for young & old looking for an after school snack or while on a night out.

Owner Rossi Gismondi has owned the business with his wife for the past twenty years – before that it was in his brother-in-law’s hands for a further 16 years.

Speaking to KCLR News Rossi says he’s sad to see the doors closing on Sunday noting “Yeah my wife & I we decided to semi retire, my health is not 100% either, so we just decided we had enough really.”

He added “I’m sad to close it, a different company is taking over, I don’t know what going to be in it.”

Rossi says he’ll miss it pointing out “Yes I will actually, after being there for 20 years I know quite a lot of people in Kilkenny, I love Kilkenny really I wouldn’t go anywhere else actually, I’m staying in Kilkenny”.

It’s understood the premises when it reopens under new ownership will continue to serve some form of food offering but it’s not yet know what this will be.

Rossi meanwhile concluded by saying “I have my customers for years and I’m sad to close my doors on them, all I can say is all the best to the next people, I hope the customers will be as happy as they were with us. I just want to say thank you to all the people of Kilkenny who supported us over the years, thanky ou, I’m really sad about it”.