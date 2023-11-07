KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny city People Before Profit candidate for the next local elections says he wants to be a left-leaning voice for the locality
He says throwing his name into the hat is 'daunting'
People Before Profit is to run a candidate in Kilkenny city in next year’s local elections.
Dublin born Kevin Shore has lived locally since the late 1970s and is well known for his activism and DJ skills.
Speaking with KCLR News, Kevin says though throwing his name into the hat is daunting, he’s been interested in politics for a long time and wants to use his voice to represent others;