KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny city People Before Profit candidate for the next local elections says he wants to be a left-leaning voice for the locality

He says throwing his name into the hat is 'daunting'

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/11/2023
Images from Kevin Shore

People Before Profit is to run a candidate in Kilkenny city in next year’s local elections.

Dublin born Kevin Shore has lived locally since the late 1970s and is well known for his activism and DJ skills.

Speaking with KCLR News, Kevin says though throwing his name into the hat is daunting, he’s been interested in politics for a long time and wants to use his voice to represent others;

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/11/2023