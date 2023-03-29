Kilkenny city retailer calls for change to the current one-way system after Tuesday’s traffic hold-up

A local retailer says traffic disruption in Kilkenny yesterday shows that the current one-way system needs to be changed.

Traffic was held up for two hours after a car broke down on High Street in the city.

Martin Costello from Murphy’s Jewellers says it’s not the first time.

And he’s been telling our Sue Nunn that many of the city traders want a new shared-space system brought in.

Hear the conversation on The Way It Is In full here: