Kilkenny City sadness as much loved Freeman & musician dies

One of Kilkenny’s most loved musical sons and Freeman of the city has died.

Pat Shortis was known to entertain the masses both as a solo performer & as one half of the Wetlands Orchestra.

Pat turned 98 earlier this year & had already booked his 100th birthday party at Langton’s.

Neighbour Murty Brennan’s been telling KCLR News it’s a sad loss noting “Pat was a great friend of Kilkenny and the amount of work that he did for charities down through the years was incredible, if anybody was organising a cabaret and looking for it to be successful they would always contact Pat and he’d never let anybody down”.

Murty added that Pat was a proud Newpark man pointing out “He was the heartbeat of our community over here & rallied for everything we needed in the community; he was a great leader, he was good friends with everybody, no one would have a bad word to say about Pat, it is a very sad day to see that we’ve lost probably one of the Freeman of the City and a great stalwart of the Newpark community”.