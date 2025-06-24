Kilkenny’s closer to getting its first full Tesco supermarket.

The county was the last to host any of the retail giant’s offerings but in November 2023 an Express outlet opened in Ferrybank followed by another in Kilkenny city a year later.

Plans had been submitted for a store, cafe and a residential development of 80 new homes on the former mart site between New Road, Castlecomer Road and Old Mart Street.

Permission has now been granted by the county council with 28 conditions attached – details of those here.