Kilkenny City to get a new hotel

A brand new hotel for Kilkenny has been given the green light by an Bord Pleanála.

It will be built on the corner of Wolfe Tone St and Johns Green in the city.

Kilkenny County Council originally granted conditional permission for a 118-bed hotel to the applicants Green Wolf Ltd in June 2021 but that decision was subsequently appealed to an Bord Pleanála.

Concerns had been raised in relation to traffic, car parking, noise, construction impact on residents of Wolfe Tone st and other matters.