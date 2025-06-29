Motorists are being asked to drive with caution in and around Kilkenny city as hundreds of athletes take to the streets and roads around the city for the Kilkenny City Triathlon.

The annual triathlon will see athletes swim in the Nore, bike through the county roads and run through the grounds of Kilkenny Castle Park, experiencing the city’s charm along the way.

The race will begin with a 750m swim in the River Nore, with a shorter swim of 250m for those taking part in the “try a tri” initiative, and swimmers will exit the water via the boat slip on the Canal Walk.

From there participants will have to take on a brisk run up to the Castle Park, where a transition area will be active. From the transition area, athletes will pick up their bicycles and exit the Park at Switzer’s Gate. They will then cycle out the Waterford Road to Danesfort, and then return to the city along the Bennettsbridge Road.

After that, they’ll have to make their way back to the Castle Park for a 5km run. The course winds back out of the Park and along the Canal Walk before returning via the Castle Road to the final finish line, right in front of the Castle.

The race is just underway and is expected to finish up around 1:30pm.