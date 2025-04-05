The winner of the €4 million lottery jackpot in Kilkenny says he was stunned by the win and was in total disbelief.

The Kilkenny man, who is remaining anonymous, matched all six numbers in the main lotto draw on Wednesday 26th March last and became the fifth lotto jackpot winner of the year.

When he received the notification on the app, he immediately turned to his partner and said, ‘I think we’ve just won over €4 million’.

The Kilkenny man says they’re looking forward to taking time out to decide what to do next, as the pressure is off.