Kilkenny communities in need of flood relief schemes

Thomastown and Inistioge are in serious need of flood relief schemes.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Michael Doyle.

The recent weather had left both communities with flooding damage and left residents with serious concerns about flooding in the future.

Speaking to KCLR, Cllr Doyle said the funding has been approved by the OPW since 2018 but no works have commenced. ”Both communities need flood relief schemes. Fortunately enough the funding is there. Unfortunately that funding has been in place since 2018 and as far as I’m aware no work has commenced – which is really disappointing.”