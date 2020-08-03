KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny community mourning the loss of popular taxi driver
Gerry passed away on Saturday at his home in Noremount.
The Kilkenny community is mourning the loss of popular taxi driver and musician Gerry Rooney.
He was a beloved taxi driver in the city, and a drummer in the Kilkenny City and District Pipe Band.
His bandmate Tony Coy says he will be missed by many:
“He was loved by everybody, such a nice gentleman. He had a good word for everybody, and a lovely manner. He was a lovely person. He’s a guy everybody got on with. He was a great musician, very talented. I had a band many years ago, we used to play the pubs scene and Gerry was the drummer with us as well. A great guy, a very talented guy, a funny guy. He was one of life’s gentlemen.”