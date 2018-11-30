Kilkenny conference to hear calls for restrictions on out-of-town shopping centres

220 construction and property professionals will be gathering in Kilkenny this morning.

The annual conference of Chartered Surveyors Ireland is taking place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, where naturally Brexit will be one of the main topics of discussion.

Local Junior Minister John Paul Phelan will be among the guest speakers.

Those gathered will also hear how a ‘perfect storm’ is decimating the hearts of towns across the country.

A report commissioned for the Society says restrictions on out-of-town shopping centres must be implemented urgently if the decline is to be reversed.

The report’s author, Stephen Purcell from Future Analytics Consulting, says the survival of ‘main street’ hangs in the balance.