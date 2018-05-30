Kilkenny could become home to new national cultural hub for Ireland

Kilkenny could become home to a new national cultural hub for Ireland.

Local Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has told KCLR today that he’s in the process of pitching the city to those tasked with finding a location for this new multi-million euro project.

€60 million is being made available under the Ireland 2040 Project – which was launched today – for a cultural development.

And he says Kilkenny is where it should be:

“I think people in Government realise that too. And I think that the statement here with Evan’s Home, coupled on top with everything else – whether it’s the Medieval Mile in recent years, the transformation of Butler House itself, the fact that we have the Craft and Design Council and the Heritage Council. I mean, Minister Madigan when she was here three months ago, she saw immediately the potential Kilkenny would have to be that hub.”