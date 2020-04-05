Kilkenny council boss warns against Covid complacency

Local authorites are warning people not to become complacent over the coronavirus restrictions this weekend.

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Kilkenny County Council says that now is the time to ramp up our efforts to flatten the curve, despite how restless we may be getting.

She told KCLR that Gardaí would be extra vigilant this weekend.

“I would ask over this weekend in particular, I don’t think this is abating…we have to keep the efforts up.

“We have to redouble our efforts,” she said.

She said she was speaking to the Gardai, who were redoubling their efforts over the weekend “to try make sure we all adhere to HSE guideline and stay within the two kilometres of our own home”.