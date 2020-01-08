Kilkenny council chairman welcomes cancellation of RIC commemoration

A Government decision to call off the controversial RIC commemoration is being welcomed locally.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it is a result of a disappointing response to the proposed event in Dublin Castle later this month.

In a KCLR Facebook poll yesterday an overwhelming majority of respondents were against the event.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says it’s a good thing that the Government recognised this was a bad idea and decided not to go ahead with it.

However, the Justice Minister says he hopes an agreement can be reached soon on a new date for the controversial commemoration.

Charlie Flanagan says he’ll now sit down with all interested parties in the hope of setting a new date for the months ahead.

He says it’s important the commemoration takes place as it’s a symbol of reconciliation: