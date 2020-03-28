Kilkenny Council Council warning people to be vigilant with rubbish disposal during Coronavirus pandemic

Local authorities are warning people to be vigilant with their rubbish disposal during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Stafford of Kilkenny County Council says that the proper handling of household waste is key to slowing the spread of the virus.

He explained to KCLR how anyone who is social isolating can safely dispose of their rubbish.

Frank said “People who are self-isolating or have been diagnosed, they have to manage their waste differently, in accordance with the HSE guidelines”.

“That means that they put in extra precautions that if they’re using tissues, wipes etc, that they would put their waste into a black bag, they would tie it and then double bag into in another black bag and tie that”.

He added “This is the important thing, keep that waste in a secure area for three days prior to putting it into a wheelie bin”.