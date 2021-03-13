Kilkenny councillor calls for full investigation into “attack on the Butts”

The latest bout of illegal dumping in Kilkenny’s led to a dangerous bonfire in one city estate.

A blaze broke out in the Butts on Thursday night, when mattresses and other waste that had been left there were purposely set alight.

Cllr Joe Malone brought the ‘arson attack’ to the attention of yesterday’s (Friday’s) meeting of the City District, urging local environmental officers to investigate the incident.

He’s obtained video footage of the offence, and says it warrants a full investigation by Gardaí investigation too;

“I’d say [Thursday’s incident] was an arson attack and dumping, a bit of both” Joe told KCLR News. “It’s unacceptable because they’re a great community down there in the Butts. They’re doing their best to keep the place clean, and then this happens. I’m calling on the Gardaí and our own environmental section to investigate it. I have the footage on my phone, and I’ve no problem releasing it to relevant parties” he shared.

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes the arsonists must have acted late on Thursday night to inflict the damage; “Overnight there was a lot of rubbish dumped. There were mattresses burnt and set on fire” he explained. “There were paint pots and general rubbish, supermarket trolleys. It was all through the Butts, at the back of the Fr McGrath centre, down at the astro turf. It’s unacceptable in this day and age, so I brought it up at our municipal meeting. The environmental section are now looking into this, and the guards should investigate it as well.”

“It’s not good enough. This was only done on Thursday night, so somebody knows something about it” he urges. “If they have information, they should bring it forward.”