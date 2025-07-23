One local councillor is calling for changes to the planning process for properties accommodating International Protection applicants.

At this month’s council meeting, Cllr. Maurice Shortall proposed ending planning exemptions for such properties, saying they should follow the standard planning process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion was backed by other councillors, and the council will now contact Ministers Jim O’Callaghan and James Browne to urge reform.

Shortall also asked that local residents be consulted before accommodation contracts are signed.

He told KCLR the motion targets the process, not immigrants.