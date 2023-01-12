Kilkenny Councillor calls for traffic study on HGV’s using Ennisnag Bridge

A call has been made for a traffic study to determine how many heavy goods vehicles are using Ennisnag Bridge.

The County Kilkenny structure is thought to be the oldest bridge in the country and has recently undergone conservation works.

But a local public representative is concerned that further protection might be needed.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen says a H-G-V ban could be implemented because the local network allows other routes to be used.

“Given how old this bridge is, it could have a far devastating effect if there is an onerous number of them going over the bridge,” said Deirdre.

“Now, to be fair, the bridge, they don’t actually need to access that bridge, because you can access residence and business from either the Stonyford side or from the Kells side,” she added.