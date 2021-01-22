Kilkenny councillor claims some residents are to be “severed from the city” by the road design for a new school premises

Some Kilkenny residents are set to be “severed from the city” to make room for a local school, according to a local councillor.

CBS Secondary School’s new premises is to be built on the Dunningstown Road and earlier this week a meeting of the County Council heard of the plans to overhaul the road’s design due to extra traffic the project will create.

But Cllr David Fitzgerald says many people in the area are dissatisfied, telling KCLR News “The Dunningstown Road junction design is a concern for the rural residents of Dunningstown Road, they are effectively going to be severed from their traditional route into the city, many of them are very unhappy about the proposal, I along with other councillors asked the engineer responsible for the project to look at other solutions including potentially a roundabout or a flyover or underpass at that location, it’s about equity within the design process to ensure that all parts of the community are not disenfranchised by a road design”.

He adds “Every councillor at our meeting was hugely supportive of the quick progression and development of the new school for the CBS but it’s important that when the project is finished and the infrastructure is in place that the infrastructure is fit for purpose for the people who live in that community and simply because the department of education are not happy to have to fund a proper road design, that is not good enough in terms of the delivery for the people in the area”.